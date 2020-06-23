Bubba Wallace’s mother speaks out after noose found in team garage

(CBS Newspath) — The FBI has launched an investigation after a noose was found in the team garage of Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only black full-time driver. The noose was discovered at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway, as Nascar prepared for a race. Bubba Wallace’s mother Desiree Wallace says it’s been an “emotional rollercoaster for her and the family” since news of the incident broke.

“I heard about this latest incident with the noose when Bubba gave me a call yesterday afternoon and he Facetimed me and he said, ‘Well, mom, there’s been a hate crime at the garage.’ And I was like, ‘Well, what do you mean?’ And, you know, he just had this, you know, look of just defeat on his face. I said, ‘Tell me.’ I said, ‘what’s wrong?’ And he was like, ‘Mom, I found a noose in the garage with my car.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ So, you know, immediately I became irate, I was furious. But at the same time, I was looking at him and I think he was waiting to see how I was going to react. And just to see the look on his face, I knew that I had to hold it together because he was about to lose it. So I just thought about it and I said, ‘Look, that’s just people being ignorant. They’re trying to rattle your cage, rattle your cage.’ I said, ‘But at the end of the day, I said, this will not break you. If anything, We’re going to use this to rise above that.'”

More of that interview will be shown on CBS This Morning Tuesday, June 23.

