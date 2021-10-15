Browns star RB Chubb out, WR Landry could return vs. Arizona

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb runs for a touchdown past the tackle attempt by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull )

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Star running back Nick Chubb will miss the Cleveland Browns’ game Sunday against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, but wide receiver Jarvis Landry could return to action.

Chubb, who is second in the NFL with 523 yards rushing, did not practice all week because of a calf injury and was ruled out by coach Kevin Stefanski following the team’s workout Friday.

“No one person can replace Nick Chubb,” Stefanski said. “Other guys are going to have to step up.”

Chubb, who signed a three-year contract extension in August, ran for 161 yards last week in a 47-42 road loss to the Chargers. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has scored four touchdowns as part of Cleveland’s league-leading rushing attack with Kareem Hunt.

Hunt is listed as questionable with wrist and knee injuries, but defensive end Myles Garrett is confident he will play.

“Kareem definitely has it in him to have a career day if he gets the chance,” Garrett said. “His first year, he led the league in rushing (with 1,327 yards for Kansas City in 2017), right? Not having Nick hurts, but Kareem is still here.”

Landry was on the practice field for the first time since suffering a sprained knee against Houston on Sept. 19. The five-time Pro Bowl pick was designated to return from injured reserve earlier in the day.

Stefanski was noncommittal about Landry’s status against Arizona, but didn’t rule out his activation, provided his medical collateral ligament injury doesn’t flare up before the Saturday deadline.

“I think we’ll see,” the coach said.

Landry had caught at least two passes in 111 consecutive games — the fourth-longest streak in NFL history — until being hurt in the first quarter against the Texans. His 642 career receptions through 113 games with Miami and Cleveland rank eighth all time.

“Behind the scenes, he’s been steady working, trying to get better each every day so he can get back out here with us,” Hunt said.

The Browns lead the league in the four major rushing categories with 938 yards, 51 first downs, 12 touchdowns and a 5.36-yard average per carry. Hunt is tied for second in the NFL with five scores on the ground and is eighth with a 5.36 average.

“They’re a true two-headed monster, and it’s on us because they’re going to find the right holes,” offensive lineman Blake Hance said. “Nick is as good as anybody, but with a guy like Kareem, we don’t miss a beat.”

In addition to not having Chubb, Cleveland could be without both of its starting tackles against Arizona at FirstEnergy Stadium. Jack Conklin (knee) and rookie Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) are questionable. Right tackle Conklin has been sidelined all week, while Wills has been hobbled by the same injury since the season opener and didn’t play in Los Angeles.

The Browns are 3-2 and tied for second place in the AFC North.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, knee) also missed the Chargers game and is questionable.

“Last week, it wasn’t pretty without him,” Garrett said. “He takes attention off me and the inside guys.”

NOTES: The Browns play their next three games at home, including two in five days. Denver visits on Oct. 21 and Pittsburgh comes to town on Oct. 31. … LB Malcolm Smith (abdomen) will not play against Arizona, but C JC Tretter (knee) will start after not practicing Wednesday and Thursday. … DE Takkarist McKinley (ankle, knee), CB Denzel Ward (neck), CB Greg Newsome II (calf) and CB A.J. Green (shoulder, knee) are questionable.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL