Brothers C.J. & Jamey Mosley hold annual football camp in Theodore

Both C.J. and Jamey Mosley will report to New York Jets training camp at the end of July.

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) – “It’s always a great time with the camp. My family comes down from Chicago and my family here in Mobile and across the bay they volunteer,” said New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley.

“Every time we do this camp each year, it brings back so many memories,” said C.J.’s brother Jamey.

Friday and Saturday at Theodore High School, the Mosley brothers held their annual youth football camp. Friday’s session was tailored to younger kids, while Saturday’s camp is designed for high school age athletes.

“It’s always good to come back home and see the family. I get to relax and chill out with my old buddies. It’s just good in general to be home,” said C.J.

C.J. signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets this off-season, making him the highest paid inside linebacker in the NFL.

His brother Jamey also signed with the Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent.

“It’s very exciting, especially getting to do it with my brother. It’s our first time getting to play together since we were little kids,” said Jamey. “It will be really fun, I look forward to competing at the highest level.”