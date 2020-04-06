British canceled, Masters to November in major rescheduling

The Masters is moving to Nov. 12-15, just two weeks before Thanksgiving.

by: AP

ARCHIVO – En esta foto del 9 de abril de 2019, aficionados ingresan para presenciar una ronda de prácticas del Masters de golf en Augusta, Georgia. In this April 9, 2019, file photo, fans arrive for a practice round that’s under a weather warning at the Masters golf. (AP Foto/Matt Slocum, archivo)

(AP) Golf will only have three major championships at the most this year. The R&A announced it is canceling the British Open in July because of the spread of COVID-19. It is pushing the British Open back one year and staying at Royal St. George’s. The Masters is moving to Nov. 12-15, just two weeks before Thanksgiving. The PGA Championship returns to August, while the U.S. Open plans to stay at Winged Foot and play on Sept. 17-20 for now. That depends on whether health officials say it’s safe to resume given the new coronavirus. The Tour Championship would end on Labor Day.

