Booker T. Washington’s Jaila Roberts honored on Thursday

ESPN was in Pensacola Thursday to honor the former Booker T. Washington star.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Former Booker T. Washington basketball star Jaila Roberts was honored on Thursday.

Roberts made a buzzer-beater against Pine Forest in January that earned a spot in SportsCenter’s ‘Top-10 Plays’.

The Wildcats won 11-straight games following Roberts’ dramatic shot against Pine Forest.

On Thursday, the school held a pep rally and unveiled a new court design that paid tribute to Roberts’ SportsCenter moment.

“This is a big moment,” said Roberts. “Being on ESPN the first time was a big deal, but I never knew it could end up to be this big.”

Roberts is currently a freshman at the University of North Alabama.