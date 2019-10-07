Blue Wahoos win pair of Ballpark Digest awards

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The Pensacola Blue Wahoos won a pair of Ballpark Digest awards on Monday.
The Wahoos received awards for ‘Best New Concessions Experience’ and ‘Best New Food Items’.
Pensacola transformed their concession stands into storefronts last offseason, creating Casa de Kazoo, Wheelhouse Diner, Fish & Hits Pub, and Hook, Line & Sinker. Each storefront has specialized food items unique to their theme.
Chef Travis Wilson’s ‘Crabzilla’ won for best new food item. The Wahoos signature food item is a sandwich with a full soft shell crab, crab remoulade, pork belly, parmesan crab mac & cheese, fried shrimp, a crab pup, lettuce, tomato and crab fries.
The Ballpark Digest awards consider baseball teams at all levels, from MLB to independent leagues.