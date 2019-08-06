Blue Wahoos to name Wade Vadakin bat boy

This week will be the final Bay-To-Bay Series in Southern League history.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – This week will mark the final Bay-To-Bay Series in Southern League history, as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos will make their final trip to Mobile.

At the end of the season, the BayBears will move to Northern Alabama to become the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

The Blue Wahoos are planning on bringing buses of fans to Mobile to pack Hank Aaron Stadium to celebrate the rivalry series this Saturday.

As part of the celebration, the Wahoos will also present longtime BayBears Director of On-Deck Circle Operations Wade Vadakin with a contract to become Pensacola’s bat boy next season.

“We’re all sad that Mobile is losing their baseball team,” said Blue Wahoos president Jonathan Giffith. “Now we’ll be the team for Mobile, and we want to do that by having their bat boy come over and be part of our team.”

“Wade’s always been a staple in Mobile. When he comes over here (Pensacola) for visiting games, he rides the bat around and we thought wow he really enjoys his job and it would be horrible without baseball he’d lose his job. We knew we had a position here for a bat boy and we thought it would be great for him,” Giffith continued.

The final Bay-To-Bay Series will be played August 7th – 11th at Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile.