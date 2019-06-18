Blue Wahoos Stadium ranks among best minor league ballparks

Blue Wahoos Stadium ranks among the best in Double-A by Ballpark Digest.

by: Robby Baker

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – For the second-straight year, Blue Wahoos Stadium has been voted one of the best in Double-A baseball.

Blue Wahoos Stadium made it to the semi-final round of voting, where it was matched up against Hodgetown Stadium.

51% of the semi-final vote though went to the home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

The other semi-final match-up was Dunkin’ Donuts Park (Hartford Yard Goats) vs. Peoples Natural Gas Field (Altoona Curve).

Hank Aaron Stadium, the home of the Mobile BayBears, ranked among the worst stadiums in Double-A baseball according to the vote on BallparkDigest.com.

