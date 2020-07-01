Blue Wahoos president: Team will lose $3 million without baseball season

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Minor league baseball announced Tuesday there would not be a 2020 season due the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pensacola Blue Wahoos say that decision will leave behind millions of dollars in revenue losses.

Wahoos President Jonathan Griffith said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon the team would lose about $3 million without a baseball season.

Griffith said the team should recover financially due to preparing for the cancelation ahead of time, while getting events planned, which help to keep staff on board and the community engaged.

“The official announcement to us wasn’t really that big of a deal,” Griffith said. “We had already made this decision back in May.”

Griffith said not only will the decision to cancel the 2020 minor league baseball season affect Pensacola’s team, it will also affect the city’s economy.

Griffin opined the hotel and restaurant industry could be hit hard.

“I would say it’s going to be millions and millions of dollars we’re going to miss out on as a community just by not having baseball,” he said.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos in the meantime are preparing for the 2021 season. The team is holding a Fourth of July fireworks event on Saturday.

Due to COVID-19, the team is only allowing 2,000 people into the stadium off West Main Street in downtown Pensacola.

Griffith said the team will make just a fraction of what it would make on a regular game night by holding the event.

He says the Wahoos put on the event to make the community a better place.

Watch the full video below:

