Blue Wahoos offer curbside pick-up of ballpark food

MOBILE, Ala, (WKRG) – Fans have to wait for Pensacola Blue Wahoos opening day, but they don’t have to wait to eat their favorite ballpark snack.
The Blue Wahoos announced they’ll offer curbside pick-up for orders of some of their fan favorite food items.
Fans can place an order by calling (850) 934-8444 ext. 451. This will start March 23rd and be offered weekdays from 11AM – 7PM.
$3 Kids Lunch Special
Available 11:00 AM-2:00 PM
- Shredded Chicken Taco, Fruit Salad, Cookie, 12 oz Soda or 20 oz Bottled Water
- Hot Dog, Fruit Salad, Cookie, 12 oz Soda or 20 oz Bottled Water
- Chicken Tenders, Fruit Salad, Cookie, 12 oz Soda or 20 oz Bottled Water
Full Menu
Available 11:00 AM-7:00 PM
All Baskets include french fries, and a drink (12 oz canned Pepsi product soda or 20 oz bottled water)
Grilled Kayem Hot Dog Basket-$8
Grilled Kayem Foot Long Hot Dog Basket-$10
Cheeseburger Basket-$10
Heater Burger Basket-$11
Bacon, Cheddar, “Heater Sauce”, Onion Straws
5-Star Chappie Basket-$11
Kayem Footlong Hot Dog, Chili, Shredded Cheese, Diced Onion
Crab Mac & Cheese Dog-$12
Kayem Footlong Hot Dog, Parmesan Crab Mac & Cheese, Pico de Gallo
Philly Cheesesteak Basket-$10
Grilled Steak, Onion & Pepper Mix, Queso, Roasted Garlic Bayo
Bacon-Crusted Shrimp Tacos-$12
Jalapeno Slaw, Pico De Gallo, Heater Sauce
Carne Asada Burrito Basket-$12
Marinated Steak, Cilantro Lime Rice, Onions & Pepper Mix, Roasted Poblano Crema, Shredded Cheese
Change-Up Chicken Basket-$11
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, “Heater Sauce”, Cheddar, Onion Straws
Home Plate Special-$10
Build-Your-Own Pasta
Pasta: Bowtie or Fettucine
Sauce: Marinara, Spinach Alfredo, or Basil Pesto
Protein: Herb-Grilled Chicken, Seared Shrimp, or Grilled Steak