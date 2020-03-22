Blue Wahoos offer curbside pick-up of ballpark food

Fans can place an order by calling (850) 934-8444 ext. 451. This will start March 23rd and be offered weekdays from 11AM - 7PM.

MOBILE, Ala, (WKRG) – Fans have to wait for Pensacola Blue Wahoos opening day, but they don’t have to wait to eat their favorite ballpark snack.

The Blue Wahoos announced they’ll offer curbside pick-up for orders of some of their fan favorite food items.

Fans can place an order by calling (850) 934-8444 ext. 451. This will start March 23rd and be offered weekdays from 11AM – 7PM.

$3 Kids Lunch Special

Available 11:00 AM-2:00 PM

Shredded Chicken Taco, Fruit Salad, Cookie, 12 oz Soda or 20 oz Bottled Water Hot Dog, Fruit Salad, Cookie, 12 oz Soda or 20 oz Bottled Water Chicken Tenders, Fruit Salad, Cookie, 12 oz Soda or 20 oz Bottled Water

Full Menu

Available 11:00 AM-7:00 PM

All Baskets include french fries, and a drink (12 oz canned Pepsi product soda or 20 oz bottled water)

Grilled Kayem Hot Dog Basket-$8

Grilled Kayem Foot Long Hot Dog Basket-$10

Cheeseburger Basket-$10

Heater Burger Basket-$11

Bacon, Cheddar, “Heater Sauce”, Onion Straws

5-Star Chappie Basket-$11

Kayem Footlong Hot Dog, Chili, Shredded Cheese, Diced Onion

Crab Mac & Cheese Dog-$12

Kayem Footlong Hot Dog, Parmesan Crab Mac & Cheese, Pico de Gallo

Philly Cheesesteak Basket-$10

Grilled Steak, Onion & Pepper Mix, Queso, Roasted Garlic Bayo

Bacon-Crusted Shrimp Tacos-$12

Jalapeno Slaw, Pico De Gallo, Heater Sauce

Carne Asada Burrito Basket-$12

Marinated Steak, Cilantro Lime Rice, Onions & Pepper Mix, Roasted Poblano Crema, Shredded Cheese

Change-Up Chicken Basket-$11

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, “Heater Sauce”, Cheddar, Onion Straws

Home Plate Special-$10

Build-Your-Own Pasta

Pasta: Bowtie or Fettucine

Sauce: Marinara, Spinach Alfredo, or Basil Pesto

Protein: Herb-Grilled Chicken, Seared Shrimp, or Grilled Steak