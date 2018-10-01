Blue Wahoos become minor league affiliate of the Minnesota Twins

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Blue Wahoos mascot greets fans before the game.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are now the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

The Wahoos were previously affiliated with the Cincinnati Reds.

In a statement, Blue Wahoos owner Quint Studer said:

Both teams’ owners, Ron Fowler of the Padres and Jim Pohlad of the Twins, were very active in the process, which we appreciated. Both organizations are in a rebuilding process. With the leadership that these owners provide, it is no surprise why they have minor league systems rated in the top five. They both are deeply committed to their respective communities beyond baseball.

The Wahoos and Twins' player development contract runs through the 2020 season.