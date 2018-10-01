Sports

Blue Wahoos become minor league affiliate of the Minnesota Twins

By:

Posted: Oct 01, 2018 02:45 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2018 02:45 PM CDT

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are now the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

The Wahoos were previously affiliated with the Cincinnati Reds. 

In a statement, Blue Wahoos owner Quint Studer said:

Both teams’ owners, Ron Fowler of the Padres and Jim Pohlad of the Twins, were very active in the process, which we appreciated. Both organizations are in a rebuilding process. With the leadership that these owners provide, it is no surprise why they have minor league systems rated in the top five. They both are deeply committed to their respective communities beyond baseball.

The Wahoos and Twins' player development contract runs through the 2020 season.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center