Blue Wahoos announce bat boy Wade Vadakin as official employee at fan fest

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Longtime BayBears and new Blue Wahoos bat boy Wade Vadakin was given a special shoutout at Blue Wahoos Stadium Thursday night.

The Blue Wahoos announced Thursday he had become an “official employee of the Wahoos.”

Vadakin signed a contract to become the Blue Wahoos bat boy after the BayBears’ season ended last year and the team moved to Madison, Ala. He had been with the BayBears for 22 years.

News 5 caught up with Vadakin, who said he’s excited to get the 2020 season started.

“After the last 22 years working in Mobile, it will be a good change of pace. I’ve been here numerous times when the BayBears played here,” he said. “It’s a beautiful facility. I enjoy the people who work here … I’m looking forward to being part of this organization.”

The Blue Wahoos’ 2020 schedule kicks off April 9 against the Tennessee Smokies.

