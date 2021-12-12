BLOG: Kamara sets NFL receiving record as Saints snap 5-game losing streak

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 12: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates his rushing touchdown with Ethan Wolf #86 during the second quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 12, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Saints (6-7) snapped a five-game losing streak on the road against the New York Jets (3-10) with a 30-9 grounding in MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

During the first quarter of the game, the Saints’ Alvin Kamara recorded his 359th career reception to break an NFL record for most receptions by a running back in their first five seasons. The game marked the first game back for Kamara, who missed the past four weeks due to knee and hamstring injuries.

Former Dallas Cowboys Brett Maher literally kicked off the scoring for the Saints with a 23-yard field goal to give New Orleans an early 3-0 lead. After the Jets tied the game in the second quarter, Kamara rushed for a 16-yard touchdown to cap a six-play, 54-yard drive and put the Saints up, 10-3.

Maher went 3-for-3 on the day, while Kamara finished the game with 27 carries for 120 yards on the ground as well as 25 yards on four receptions.

Quarterback Taysom Hill, who is still nursing an injured finger suffered the Thanksgiving-day loss to Cowboys, completed 15 of 21 passes for 175 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. However, it was on the ground where Hill made most of his minutes rushing for two touchdowns, including a 44-yarder to put the game away with just over a minute to play.

