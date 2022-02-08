NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Pelicans now possess one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA, acquired via trade from Portland.

Sources have confirmed that the club received guard CJ McCollum from Portland for a package that includes swingman Josh Hart, guard Tomas Satoransky, former first-round pick Nickeil Alexander-Walker, guard Didi Louzada, a protected first-round pick in 2022, and two second-round picks.

The deal is not final yet. It was first reported by ESPN.

The Pelicans also get forwards Larry Nance, Jr. and Tony Snell in the deal.

McCollum is shooting 38.4 percent from three-point land this season. He is a career 39.6 percent shooter. He is averaging 20.5 points and 4.5 assists this season.

Hart is one of the club’s most popular players. When traded to New Orleans from the Lakers, he embraced the trade and the city.

Monday, at a press gathering he spoke about the Pelicans’ team chemistry.

The Pelicans host Houston at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Smoothie King Center.