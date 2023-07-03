CANTON, Ohio (WIAT) — The Birmingham Stallions won their second straight USFL championship with a 28-12 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday night.

Though the Maulers led 3-0 after the first quarter, the Stallions ran past them with a 14-point second quarter. Stallion quarterback Alex McGough threw for four touchdowns and 243 yards. Birmingham’s Deon Cain was on the receiving end of three touchdowns. The Stallions held the Maulers to 202 offensive yards.

Including the playoffs, Birmingham finished the 2023 campaign at 10-2. The Stallions downed the Philadelphia Stars in the 2022 USFL Championship Game. Birmingham head coach Skip Holtz confirmed to CBS 42 the Stallions and USFL would return for a third season in 2024.