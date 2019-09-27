Big changes at Talladega

Major changes will greet fans at the 50th anniversary of the Talladega Superspeedway next month.

A 35,000-square-foot open-air social club was unveiled Wednesday, as “BIG BILL’S” – named for NASCAR and Talladega founder William H. G. “Big Bill” France. More than 300 people were on hand including France’s granddaughter, Lesa France Kennedy, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, and legendary driver Red Farmer, one of the “Alabama Gang” members.

BIG BILL’S is part of the larger “Talladega Garage Experience.” BIG BILL’S is lined on both sides by the garages for the top 22 ranked drivers in the Monster Energy Cup Series. Additionally, from the tri-oval to the start-finish line, will be a host of activities, social areas, and a new “Victory Lane” where fans will be just a few steps away from the winner’s celebration.

The track overhauls cost $50 million and will debut Oct. 11-13 on the track’s 50th anniversary weekend.

