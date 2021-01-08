Big awards night for Crimson Tide

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Alabama players celebrate their 31-14 win against Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

(WKRG) — Alabama football captured six individual national awards Thursday night at the virtual ESPN College Football Awards Show presented by Home Depot.

The Crimson Tide’s list of award winners includes: Landon Dickerson (Rimington), Najee Harris (Doak Walker), Mac Jones (Davey O’Brien), Alex Leatherwood (Outland) and DeVonta Smith (Biletnikoff, Maxwell). Leatherwood is a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in Pensacola.

Landon Dickerson

Rimington Trophy – Presented annually to the most outstanding center in the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) 

Najee Harris

Doak Walker Award – Presented annually to the nation’s premier running back for his accomplishments on the field, achievement in the classroom and citizenship in the community.

Mac Jones

Davey O’Brien Award – Presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback

Alex Leatherwood

Outland Trophy – Presented annually to the top interior lineman in college football (offense or defense)

DeVonta Smith

Biletnikoff Award – Presented annually to the top pass-catcher in college football

Maxwell – Presented annually to recognize the top player in college football

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

SEC Twitter

SEC Schedule

SEC Twitter

Trending Stories