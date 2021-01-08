Big awards night for Crimson Tide

(WKRG) — Alabama football captured six individual national awards Thursday night at the virtual ESPN College Football Awards Show presented by Home Depot.
The Crimson Tide’s list of award winners includes: Landon Dickerson (Rimington), Najee Harris (Doak Walker), Mac Jones (Davey O’Brien), Alex Leatherwood (Outland) and DeVonta Smith (Biletnikoff, Maxwell). Leatherwood is a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in Pensacola.
Landon Dickerson
Rimington Trophy – Presented annually to the most outstanding center in the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)
Najee Harris
Doak Walker Award – Presented annually to the nation’s premier running back for his accomplishments on the field, achievement in the classroom and citizenship in the community.
Mac Jones
Davey O’Brien Award – Presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback
Alex Leatherwood
Outland Trophy – Presented annually to the top interior lineman in college football (offense or defense)
DeVonta Smith
Biletnikoff Award – Presented annually to the top pass-catcher in college football
Maxwell – Presented annually to recognize the top player in college football
