Big awards night for Crimson Tide

Alabama players celebrate their 31-14 win against Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

(WKRG) — Alabama football captured six individual national awards Thursday night at the virtual ESPN College Football Awards Show presented by Home Depot.

The Crimson Tide’s list of award winners includes: Landon Dickerson (Rimington), Najee Harris (Doak Walker), Mac Jones (Davey O’Brien), Alex Leatherwood (Outland) and DeVonta Smith (Biletnikoff, Maxwell). Leatherwood is a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in Pensacola.

Landon Dickerson

Rimington Trophy – Presented annually to the most outstanding center in the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)

Najee Harris

Doak Walker Award – Presented annually to the nation’s premier running back for his accomplishments on the field, achievement in the classroom and citizenship in the community.

Mac Jones

Davey O’Brien Award – Presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback

Alex Leatherwood

Outland Trophy – Presented annually to the top interior lineman in college football (offense or defense)

DeVonta Smith

Biletnikoff Award – Presented annually to the top pass-catcher in college football

Maxwell – Presented annually to recognize the top player in college football

