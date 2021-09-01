Bayside’s Blakeley Robbins earns Max Preps Player of the Week for Alabama

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Bayside Academy is known for great volleyball, and the Admirals are off to a great start in the 2021 season.

Bayside is coming off a big tournament win in Montgomery, and Blakeley Robbins played outstanding volleyball and has been named the Max Preps Player of the Week for the state of Alabama.

Blakeley’s serve against Montgomery was awesome — she had 30 aces in 21 sets and also served 17 points consecutively to win a set. This weekend, the Admirals will play in the Fairhope Volleyball Tournament that starts Friday.



Bayside Academy has won19 straight Volleyball State Championships.