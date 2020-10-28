Bayside earns right to play for 19th consecutive state title

Bayshore Christian will play for 1A title. Spanish Fort upset in 6A

Bayside Academy will play Wednesday for a 19th straight state volleyball championship. The Admirals advanced in the AHSAA state tournament Tuesday at Birmingham’s Sportsplex with three-set sweeps over East Limestone in the quarterfinals and Dothan’s Providence Christian in the semifinals.

Bayside will play West Point in the 5A championship game Wednesday night. The Admirals will be seeking their first 5A championship after winning 25 state championships in the last 28 years in 1A, 2A, 3A, and 4A.

Earlier Tuesday in 5A play, Elberta and Satsuma were both eliminated in quarterfinal matches.

Fairhope’s Bayshore Christian will play for its first AHSAA championship Wednesday. In 1A play Tuesday, the Eagles defeated Covennant Christian of Muscle Shoals and Lindsay Lane Baptist of Athens. Bayshore will play defending champion Donoho at 4pm Wednesday at the Bill Harris Arena.

Spanish Fort will not win a third consecutive 6A state title. The Toros were upset in the semifinals Tuesday by Hartselle 23-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 9-15. Spanish Fort earlier defeated Buckhorn in five games, winning the deciding set 16-14.

Also in 6A play, St. Paul’s was swept by Hartselle in the quarterfinals.

In 2A play Tuesday, Orange Beach was swept by Altamont in an opening quarterfinal match.

7A action begins Wednesday at 2pm with quarterfinal play featuring McGill-Toolen against Vestavia Hills and Baker against Hoover. Also Wednesday, Thomasville plays Plainview in a 3A quarterfinal and St. Michael plays Madison County in a 4A quarterfinal.