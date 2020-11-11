Bayside Academy’s championship streak tops in United States

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week a Sports Overtime one-on-one is coming to you from the home of champions.

WKRG News 5’s Randy Patrick sat down with the home of the Admirals’ legendary volleyball head coach Ann Schilling.

With a national record of 19 consecutive titles and 29 overall except bayside, the AHSAA recognizes them with wins in 5 different classifications titles.

Once the next generation enters the game, the pressure will be on. But Coach Schilling acknowledges the pressure as a privilege in that not many get to experience it. She says, “You have to embrace it.”

