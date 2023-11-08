DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three Bayside Academy baseball stars will take their talents to the next level. Admiral seniors Gatlin Pitts, Carson Joyner and Teague Broadhead signed their national letters of intent to play college baseball, as the signing period began Wednesday.

Pitts, a shortstop and pitcher for Bayside, signed to play at Samford. He said the Bulldog’s coaching staff played a big role in his decision.

“They showed interest in me early, so that kind of put my interest back in them. And I really think it’s a good fit for me,” said Pitts.

Joyner, a pitcher for the Admirals, will play at Louisiana Monroe. He said the location of the school is a good fit.

“It kind of put me in an area I like. The coaches were great and they welcomed me

like I was at home. It just made me want to go there,” said Joyner.

Broadhead, also a senior pitcher for Bayside, will take his talents to Southern Miss.

“They’re a top program not too far from home. The head coach is a good pitching mind, so I felt it was a good fit.”

Bayside Academy will look to make a deep postseason run this spring.