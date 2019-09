Labor Day will mark the end of BayBears baseball in Mobile.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Labor Day will be bittersweet for baseball fans in the Port City.

The Mobile BayBears will take on the Tennessee Smokies Monday afternoon. It’s the final game in BayBears franchise history.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 at Hank Aaron Stadium.

The BayBears will relocate to Huntsville next year, where they will become the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

