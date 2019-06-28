BayBears Jo Adell will play in All-Star Futures Game

Outfielder Jo Adell of the Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, has been selected to participate in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. The event will take place on Sunday, July 7, at Progressive Field in Cleveland at 6 p.m. CDT.



Adell, 20, is the No. 1 prospect in the Angels organization and No. 4 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. Adell is slashing .386/.456/.643 with three home runs, 10 RBIs, nine doubles, and four stolen bases since returning from Class A Advanced Inland Empire on June 2. Adell has recorded multiple hits in 10 of his 19 games with the BayBears.



Adell made his Double-A debut last year on July 31 and played in 17 games with Mobile. He was a non-roster invitee at Major League Spring Training this year but suffered a right ankle sprain and left hamstring strain on March 9. After missing the first 45 games of the season on Mobile’s 7-day injured list, Adell returned to action on May 24 with Inland Empire. In six games with the 66ers, he slugged a pair of home runs and went 7-for-25 at the plate.



The Angels selected Adell with the 10th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of Ballard High School in Louisville, Kentucky. He was named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star in his first professional season and represented the Angels in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game last year. Adell is the highest-rated Angels prospect since Mike Trout in 2011.