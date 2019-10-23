BayBears gone but Mobile ranks high as a “Baseball City”

New study says Mobile is a far better baseball city than Pensacola or Biloxi which still have AA teams

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile may have just lost its professional franchise, but it has been ranked the nation’s 69th best “Baseball Town” by the personal finance website WalletHub.com.

Mobile ranked 69 of 361 total cities, and 21 of 96 mid-sized cities.

The study looked at cities that had a major league, minor league, or major college baseball team. At the time of the study, Mobile was still home to the AA BayBears who are moving to Huntsville for the 2020 season. Mobile is still home to the successful University of South Alabama program.

Rankings were based on the number of teams in a city, attendance, ticket prices, stadium capacity, on field performance, social media engagement, and more. Mobile ranked 104 among college baseball cities, and 151 of minor league cities.

Pensacola was 271. Biloxi was 320. Neither city has a major college team. Pensacola ranked 55 among minor league cities. Biloxi was 112.

Birmingham ranked 32 overall and 5th among mid-sized cities.

Overall, New York was top ranked, followed by Los Angeles and St. Louis.

Mobile may have finished much higher if the study has considered production of big league players and stars, past and present. The city has produced Baseball Hall of Famers Satchel Paige, Hank Aaron, Willie McCovey, Billy Williams, and Ozzie Smith, as well as recent stars like Jake Peavy and Josh Donaldson.

See the full study here.

