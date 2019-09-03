BayBears end 23 year run in Mobile

1500 loyal and sad fans attend the last game at "The Hank."

The Mobile BayBears lost their last ever game Monday at Hank Aaron Stadium, 5-4 to the Tennessee Smokies. The game closed the curtain on 23 seasons in Mobile. The franchise will relocate to Madison, Alabama next year where they will play as the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

1,554 loyal fans attended the day game – one last chance to see Dancing Clarence, Bay B Bear, and the longest running professional sports franchise in Mobile history. Many said they had attended the BayBears first home game in April, 1997.

22-year bat boy Wade Vadakin threw out the “last pitch” after the game and was mobbed by the BayBears players.

In 23 seasons in Mobile, the BayBears went a combined 1578-1601. This season’s 50-86 record was by far the worst in team history. The team won four Southern League Championships (1998, 2004, 2011, 2012), played under 13 managers, sent 170 players to the big leagues, and drew 4.3 million fans to Hank Aaron Stadium.