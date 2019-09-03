BayBears employees reflect on teams run in the Port City

“I hope the city decides to keep this stadium,” said Joseph. “I hope they repurpose it to get another minor league team someday.”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A simple social media post perfectly summed up the feeling at Hank Aaron Stadium this Labor Day – the excitement felt in Huntsville is balanced by the feeling of loss here in the Port City.

“It’s terrible that the BayBears are leaving. There are so many memories and good times I have working here and being in this environment,” said BayBears employee Xavier.

And Mobile isn’t the only city left feeling this way today.

“Our situation really parallels what’s going on in New Orleans,” said BayBears employee John Joseph. “They’re losing their Triple-A team to Wichita, Kansas. Maybe in a sense we had too many teams along the Gulf Coast the last five to seven years.”

For the players, they’ll have somewhere to play next season. But for the folks you see each game in the stands, they’ll just be left with memories of what was.

“I remember one year as a kid, they used to have banners, and I got autographs of all the players and they gave me high fives and I got a picture. As a child that’s something I’ll never forget, because at the BayBears it’s all about creating a memory,” said Xavier.

“If it’s football games at Ladd, games at South, baseball and basketball, go out and support. Because if it’s not here, it’s on us. So let’s be a part of being whoever comes out here in Mobile,” said Xavier.