The Mobile BayBears announced today reduced ticket prices for the franchise’s final game in Mobile. All tickets, excluding suites, will be $5 for the game Labor Day against the Tennessee Smokies. First pitch is at 12:05.

There will also be fireworks after games on Friday August 30th and Saturday August 31st. Games begin at 7:05 on both night.

After 23 seasons in Mobile, the franchise will relocate next year to Madison, Alabama where they will be known as the Rocket City Trash Pandas.