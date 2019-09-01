Bay a BayBear All Timer

With the Mobile BayBears set to end a 23 year run, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.dom.

The selections are based on the player’s or coach’s overall career, not just their time in Mobile. We will reveal members one at a time. The BayBears final game is September 2.



#6

Jason Bay OF (2002)

A Candian native, and drafted by the Montreal Expos, Bay was with his third organization when he played for the BayBears in 2002. In 23 games, he hit .309 with four home runs. By midseason of the next year, Bay was in the big leagues. Traded to Pittsburgh, Bay won the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 2004 when he hit. 282 with 26 home runs in 411 at bats. Bay would go on to play in three MLB All Star Games and win a Silver Slugger Award. 2005 was Bay’s best season as he hit .306 with 32 home runs and 101 RBI for the Pirates. Bay also played for the Red Sox, Mets, and Mariners before retiring after the 2013 season.



Previously named:

General Manager – Bill Shanahan

Bat Boy – Wade Vadakin

Coach- Andy Green

Manager – Turner Ward

#28 Player – Wiki Gonzalez

#27 Player – Nick Ahmed

#26 Player – Sean Burroughs

#25 Player – Tyler Skaggs

#24 Player – Jake Lamb

#23 Player – Jarrod Parker

#22 Player – Brian Lawrence

#21 Player – Khalil Greene

#20 Player – A.J. Pollock

#19 Player – Adam Eaton (Pitcher)

#18 Player – Adam Eaton (Outfield)

#17 Player – Rodrigo Lopez

#16 Player – Gerardo Parra

#15 Player – Wade Miley

#14 Player – David Peralta

#13 Player – Ender Inciarte

#12 Player – Craig Breslow

#11 Player – Gary Matthews, Jr.

#10 Player – Mark Reynolds

# 9 Player – Matt Clement

#8 Player – Pat Corbin

#7 Player – Trevor Bauer



