MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools spent more than $20 million on new football stadiums at four of their high school campuses. But one of the biggest games of the year will not be played at one of those brand new, on-campus sites.

Vigor High School opens the 2023 season against arch rival Blount in the 52nd meeting of the “Battle of Prichard,” one of top rivalry games in the state. The Wolves are the home team in the matchup, but the game will not be played at Vigor’s new on-campus stadium.

An official with MCPSS confirmed to WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli that the “Battle of Prichard” will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium next month. The game is scheduled for Saturday, August 26th at 5PM and historically draws a large attendance.

Vigor and Blount cannot play at Ladd Stadium on Friday night of opening week due to Williamson hosting MGM. In addition to games on Friday and Saturday, Murphy is set to play Daphne at Ladd on Thursday, August 24th.

Last season, Blount was the home team in rivalry game against Vigor. The Leopards held the game at their on-campus stadium, winning the matchup 7-0. Vigor leads the series 37-14.