Bassino gets 1st win in World Cup giant slalom; Shiffrin 3rd

Italy’s Marta Bassino competes during an alpine ski, women’s World Cup giant slalom in Killington, Vt., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

KILLINGTON, Vermont (AP) — Marta Bassino led an Italian 1-2 as a World Cup giant slalom victory at Killington eluded Mikaela Shiffrin again on Saturday.

Bassino sealed a first career win by retaining her first-run lead to edge Federica Brignone by 0.26 seconds. Brignone, who won this race last year, was first to greet her teammate and hugged her in the finish area.

Shiffrin was a further 0.03 back in third for a fourth straight top-five finish in GS at the Vermont venue without taking the win.

Still, the three-time defending overall World Cup champion extended her standings lead with a third podium finish to start the season.

Shiffrin also will be favored on Sunday to claim a slalom win for the fourth straight year on the Super Star course.

