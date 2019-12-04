Baldwin County students compete in Auburn for championship game

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Bandits are heading to Auburn Wednesday for their state championship game.

“They’re getting to go to a huge university. They treat them well and they get to go on the big field. They get treated just like big time athletes, which they are,” said Leigh Anne McPherson, who works for Baldwin County Public Schools.

This Special Olympics Unified Flag Football team competes Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. This is the third consecutive year the team has competed.

“It makes me feel blessed as a person and how blessed these kids are and the impact I can have on their lives. It’s amazing that our community supports this team and that teachers are taking off school to go support us all,” said Hamilton Baker, a peer student who’s attending the game from Daphne High School.

The team is comprised of students from various high schools in the county.

