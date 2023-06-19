Mobile, Ala. (WRKG) – The state’s top basketball player is transferring from Baker High School to Link Academy for his senior season. Labaron Philon confirmed the move on social media Saturday night that he will join the Branson, Missouri school.

Philon dominated Class 7A basketball the last two years winning the classification’s state player of the year in back-to-back seasons. This March he claimed the Mr. Basketball Award, the state’s highest honor, from the Alabama Sportswriters Association.

Philon averaged 35 points as a junior and finished the year with more than 1,000 points. He also recorded six rebounds and four assists per game. He is listed as a four-star prospect on multiple recruiting service sites.

After his senior season at Link Academy, the 6-foot 4 guard is expected to land at one of the nation’s top college programs. He currently holds offers from more than ten schools including Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Ole Miss, Houston, Cincinnati, and Penn State. According to 247 Sports, Philon is the nation’s 26th overall prospect for the class of 2024.