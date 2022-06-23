MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Auburn University forward Jabari Smith was selected with the No. 3 overall pick to the Houston Rockets in the 2022 NBA Draft Thursday night.

Smith becomes the highest overall pick in Auburn basketball program history and fourth consecutive first-round selection for head coach Bruce Pearl’s Tigers program. The program produced two No. 4 overall picks — Chuck Person (1986) and Chris Morris (1988). Between 2009 and 2019, the program did not produce a drafted player.

Davion Mitchell was selected ninth overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2021, Isaac Okoro was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the fifth overall pick in 2020 and Chuma Okeke, who was drafted by the Orlando Magic with the 16th pick in 2019.

In his freshman season, Smith averaged 16 points along with 7.4 rebounds and two assists per game while playing 28.8 minutes per contest. In 34 games played, Smith registered a 42.9% from the field, shot 42% from the three-point line while shooting 79.9% from the charity stripe.