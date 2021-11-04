Auburn to take on Texas A&M Saturday

(WKRG) — It’s no secret that Auburn is on a roll offensively — quarterback Bo Nix and the Tiger’s playmakers have strung together two impressive performances in wins over Arkansas and Ole Miss. Now, they’ll look to do it again on the road at Texas A&M — a place Auburn has never lost.

“I think the consistency of his preparation and his practice habits, the guys around him, they have all gotten better so I think that shows up and your quarterback is going to look better,” said Auburn Head Coach Bryan Harsin. “The other part with Bo is that he shows up every single week in his preparation, all the behind-the-scenes stuff that nobody sees. He is improving on that as well, it’s maturity, it’s been in this offense and figuring out how it’s going to look.“

“They are doing a great job in how they are calling the game,” said Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. “Harsin, the head coach is an offensive guy, he’s done a great job with that team. I think he is making great decisions with the ball. He is picking his moments when he runs and knows where he is going and what he is going with. They are getting great play-action because the run game which is creating matchups down the field for them. The tight ends have gotten involved they are catching the ball. And Bo is a great competitor, he can beat you with his legs, his arm he’s competitive as heck.”

Bryan Harsin has talked weekly about Auburn getting off to a fast start — now he hopes his guys can finish strong, as well.

“You always think about playing a total game on the offensive of side in particular,” Harsin said. “But a total game on offense, so you can be effective when you get opportunities to have the ball in your hands. We did early on, we did not in the second half, we just controlled it. But we didn’t put points on the board like we did early on so it’s just consistency and we have to make the plays.”

#12 Auburn and #13 Texas A&M kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on WKRG.