AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn baseball has been selected as a NCAA Tournament regional host for the first time since 2010, it was announced on NCAA Baseball social media Sunday night.

The NCAA Tournament appearance will be the program’s 23rd all-time, including its fourth under head coach Butch Thompson.

Next weekend will mark the fifth time in program history the Tigers have hosted a regional – 1978, 1999, 2003 and 2010.

Auburn (37-19, 16-13 SEC) will await its tournament seeding and regional opponents, which will be announced during Monday’s selection show beginning at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.

Information on game times, broadcasts, tickets and more will be made available following Monday’s selection show. (AU Athletics)