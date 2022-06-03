AUBURN, Ala. (WKRG) — Auburn’s Cole Foster had a night to remember at the plate as the 14th-ranked Auburn Tigers opened the NCAA Auburn Regional with a 19-7 win over Southeastern Louisiana.

Foster put the Tigers on top in the 1st inning with a 2-run home run. Later in the inning, Foster hit a grand slam home run as the Tigers jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the first. Foster hit the two home runs from both sides of the plate.

In the 4th inning, Foster’s dominance at the plate continued. With two on, Foster went deep again, the 3 three-run homer extended the Auburn lead to 16-4.

Auburn advances to the a winners bracket game against Florida State on Saturday, June 4th. First pitch set for 6 PM at Plainsman Park. The Seminoles opened the Auburn Regional with a 5-3 win over UCLA.