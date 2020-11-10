Auburn Football pauses for its own COVID-19 issues

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

(WKRG) — A day after finding out Auburn’s game against Mississippi State was being postponed and rescheduled because of COVID-19 within the Mississippi State football program, Auburn coach Gus Malzahn announced Tuesday his 24th ranked team is pausing for COVID-19 issues involving his program.

Speaking at his weekly press conference Malzahn said, “Yesterday we found out that we will not be playing this Saturday against Mississippi State because they didn’t have enough scholarship guys to play. We’ve had our own issues that started since our off week, as far as COVID is concerned. We’ve had nine players test positive, and three staff members test positive. We’re pausing our workouts and practice right now until we get this thing under control. We’re testing every day to get this thing under control. The unique thing about this is we had seven straight weeks where we had zero positives. Our guys did a really good job. We’ll get this thing under control, and we’ll get prepared to play our next game.”

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

SEC Twitter

SEC Schedule

SEC Twitter

Trending Stories