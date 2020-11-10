Auburn Football pauses for its own COVID-19 issues

(WKRG) — A day after finding out Auburn’s game against Mississippi State was being postponed and rescheduled because of COVID-19 within the Mississippi State football program, Auburn coach Gus Malzahn announced Tuesday his 24th ranked team is pausing for COVID-19 issues involving his program.

Speaking at his weekly press conference Malzahn said, “Yesterday we found out that we will not be playing this Saturday against Mississippi State because they didn’t have enough scholarship guys to play. We’ve had our own issues that started since our off week, as far as COVID is concerned. We’ve had nine players test positive, and three staff members test positive. We’re pausing our workouts and practice right now until we get this thing under control. We’re testing every day to get this thing under control. The unique thing about this is we had seven straight weeks where we had zero positives. Our guys did a really good job. We’ll get this thing under control, and we’ll get prepared to play our next game.”

