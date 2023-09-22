MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Auburn head basketball coach Bruce Pearl is co-sponsoring a musical that will be performed in Mobile on Saturday.

“We’ll Meet Again: A New American Musical” is based on the life of Heinz “Henry” Stern, whose Jewish family escaped Westheim, Germany and came to America to build a new life. Stern was just five years old when his family moved to Alabama. The family was welcomed with open arms when they moved to Opelika, but the second world war left missing pieces for Henry. Stern went to Auburn and continued his life with a grateful heart for what the United States meant to him.

Pearl saw the musical with his wife, and it certainly inspired him.

“We had no idea what to expect,” Pearl said. “All I could say is that we cried and we laughed and we tapped our feet to the the, 1945 Andrews Sisters, World War II music. We just left there really proud of our country for stepping up and and rescuing the world from itself in World War II.”

Bruce and Brandy Pearl joined together with other sponsors to keep the musical going and have made several stops around the state of Alabama including Decatur, Florence, Mountain Brook and Brewton. Coach Pearl believes the musical’s message brings a much needed positive light about the American spirit.

“We were proud of small town Opelika, Alabama breaking down all the stereotypes of accepting a young Jewish boy – in a town with no Jewish people – and having Henry Stern live the American dream,” Pearl said. “We have got a lot of work to do, this is not a perfect union; but this is still the greatest country in the world.”

The musical will be performed at Davidson High School on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchase at meetagainmusical.com.