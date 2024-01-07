CHARLOTTE (WHNT) — Former Auburn Tiger Derrick Brown now holds an NFL record.

Brown broke the record for most tackles by a defensive lineman in a single season when he brought Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White to the ground on Sunday for his 99th tackle of the season.

He surpassed the previous record of 98, which was set by Miami’s Christian Wilkins last season.

Despite now holding the record, Brown was not selected for the NFL Pro Bowl. The Panthers ended with the NFL’s worst record 2-15.

The 25-year-old is in his fourth season with the Panthers after being the organization’s first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played four years at Auburn where he was a unanimous consensus All-America defensive tackle, three-year starter and team captain.

Brown ended the season with 103 tackles, two sacks and an interception.