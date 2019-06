Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Auburn University logo.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - The Auburn Tigers beat the North Carolina Tar Heels 14-7 on Monday to advance to the College World Series.

The Tigers scored 13 runs in the top of the first inning of Monday's elimination game.

The Tigers will now face Mississippi State in Omaha.