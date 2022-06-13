Corvallis, Ore. (WKRG) — Auburn became the 4th SEC team to earn a trip to the College World Series later this week in Omaha.

The Tigers defeated Oregon State Monday night in the third and deciding game of the Super Regional played on the campus of Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore. Auburn jumped out to a 2-to-nothing lead on Sonny Dichiara’s 3rd inning home run, it was his 21st homer of the season. Auburn scored 2 runs in the 6th inning to take a 4-1 lead.

OSU’s Justin Boyd hit a 2-run home run in the 7th inning to make it 4 to 3 Auburn. The Tigers retired the side in the bottom of the 9th and held on to win, 4-3. Auburn making its first trip to Omaha since 2019 and 6th overall. The Tigers will join Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Arkansas at the College World Series that is set to start Thursday night with opening ceremonies. Auburn will begin play Saturday at 6 p.m. against Ole Miss.