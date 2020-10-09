ARCA Pensacola 200 Race rescheduled to Sunday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Because of potentially heavy rains in the Pensacola area on Saturday, ARCA Pensacola 200 Race Officials have rescheduled the race to Sunday afternoon.

The second annual running of the Pensacola 200 is presented by Inspectra Thermal Solutions. Current NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series title contender Grant Enfinger will be making a rare ARCA start, competing against current ARCA East Series points leader Sam Mayer, as well as Ty Gibbs, Nick Sanchez, Mason Diaz, Taylor Gray, and a host of others. Also in the field will be Five Flags favorite Conner Okrzesik and former Snowball Derby winner Dave Mader III.

In addition, the Faith Chapel Outlaws and The Dock of Pensacola Beach Sportsman will also be racing. Grandstand Gates will open at noon, local division action will start at 1:25 p.m., and the ARCA Pensacola 200 will take the Green 3:05 p.m. Advance reserved tickets can be purchased until 5pm Friday, and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday. Reserved seats and General Admission tickets can also be purchased at the gate on Sunday. For more information, go to www.5flagsspeedway.com or call the track office at 850-944-8400.

LATEST STORIES