Appalachian State picked to win Sun Belt in coaches poll

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Appalachian State Mountaineers were picked to win the Sun Belt in the preseason coaches poll.
The poll results were released Thursday.
The winners of the East and West will meet in the Sun Belt Championship Game scheduled to be played December 7, 2019.
East Division
1. Appalachian State (7) – 46 pts
2. Troy (1) – 39 pts
3. Georgia Southern (2) – 35 pts
4. Coastal Carolina – 17 pts
5. Georgia State – 13 pts
West Division
1. Louisiana (6) – 46 pts
2. Arkansas State (3) – 42 pts
3. ULM – 27 pts
4. South Alabama (1) – 19 pts
5. Texas State – 16 pts