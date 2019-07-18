Appalachian State picked to win Sun Belt in coaches poll

Breaking News
Robby will have live coverage of Sun Belt Media Day from New Orleans on Monday July 22nd.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 15: Members of the Appalachian State Mountaineers celebrate after defeating the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 45-13 during the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 15, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Appalachian State Mountaineers were picked to win the Sun Belt in the preseason coaches poll.

The poll results were released Thursday.

The winners of the East and West will meet in the Sun Belt Championship Game scheduled to be played December 7, 2019.

East Division
1. Appalachian State (7) – 46 pts
2. Troy (1) – 39 pts
3. Georgia Southern (2) – 35 pts
4. Coastal Carolina – 17 pts
5. Georgia State – 13 pts

West Division
1. Louisiana (6) – 46 pts
2. Arkansas State (3) – 42 pts
3. ULM – 27 pts
4. South Alabama (1) – 19 pts
5. Texas State – 16 pts

