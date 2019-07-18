Appalachian State picked to win Sun Belt in coaches poll

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper tied the game in his Phillie Phanatic headband with an RBI single and Rhys Hoskins ripped a two-RBI single in the seventh inning to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-6 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

All eyes have been on Harper this season since he signed a $330 million, 13-year free-agent contract before the season. Harper ingratiated himself with his new team on opening day when he wore Phanatic cleats . He took Phanatic fashion to the next level when he wrapped himself with a headband that comically sported the mascot's oversized eyes on top of the slugger's own. Phillies fans went wild in the seventh when Harper's helmet flew off on a headfirst slide into second on the tying hit, the furry Phanatic mascot taking top billing under the cap.