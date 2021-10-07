AP Top 25 Podcast: Harbaugh’s stock up; Orgeron’s stock down

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh leads his team on the field before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Jim Harbaugh’s stock is up at Michigan and Ed Orgeron’s stock is down at LSU five weeks into the college football season.

Where are things headed for two coaches who entered the season in need of a bounce back after difficult 2020s?

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcastpresented by Region Bank, Adam Rittenberg from ESPN joins the AP’s Ralph Russo to give a status report on Harbaugh and Coach O.

Why does Michigan seem more invested in its coach’s success than LSU is in its coach

Plus, winning cures everything in the Big Ten. The conference is doing well on the field, but it was only a year ago that the league was in turmoil. What’s the mood in Rosemont, Illinois, and across the Midwest in Year 2 of Kevin Warren’s tenure as commissioner?

Plus, a preview of the most intriguing games of Week 6, including a top-five matchup in Iowa City and a Red River Rivalry that could establish the Big 12 favorite.

