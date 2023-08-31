MONACO (AP) — Two players who won the Women’s World Cup with Spain are on the short-list for the player of the year award from European soccer body UEFA on Thursday as the sport continues to deal with the turmoil created by Luis Rubiales.

The Spanish soccer federation president has refused to resign from his position despite causing an uproar after kissing Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the team beat England in the World Cup final 11 days ago.

Spain teammates Aitana Bonmatí and Olga Carmona are both candidates to win the UEFA award, along with Australia forward Sam Kerr.

Rubiales, who is also a UEFA vice president, has been banned from the award ceremony because he has been suspended by FIFA, the governing body of world soccer.

Spain coach Jorge Vilda is among three candidates for the women’s coaching award, even as he fights moves by the federation to remove him.

England coach Sarina Wiegman — the only woman on the shortlist — is also among the candidates, along with Barcelona coach Jonatan Giráldez.

The awards will be presented during the draw ceremony for the men’s Champions League.

The men’s player and coach awards could be dominated by Manchester City, which won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup last season.

Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland are competing in the best player category against Lionel Messi, who now plays for Inter Miami. City manager Pep Guardiola is the favorite for the coaching award against Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi and Luciano Spalletti, who led Napoli to the Italian league title and now coaches the Italian national team.

