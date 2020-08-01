AP sources: Jets LB C.J. Mosley opting out of NFL season

NEW YORK (AP) – Two people familiar with the decision tell The Associated Press that New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley has chosen to opt out of the NFL season because of family health concerns. The 28-year-old Mosley was entering his second season with New York after signing as a free agent in 2019 following five years in Baltimore. He played in just two games last year for the Jets while dealing with a groin/core muscle injury. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the team hadn’t announced Mosley’s decision. ESPN first reported that Mosley was opting out.
