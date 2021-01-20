AP source: Brantley agrees to $32M, 2-year deal with Astros

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo, Houston Astros’ Michael Brantley gestures while rounding the bases on his two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles. Brantley has agreed to a $32 million, two-year contract with the Astros, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday, Jan. 20, because the contract, which is pending a successful physical, had not been announced. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — Outfielder Michael Brantley has agreed to a $32 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the contract, which is pending a successful physical, had not been announced.

Brantley spent the last two seasons in Houston after playing for Cleveland for his first 10 MLB seasons. Brantley hit .300 with five homers and 22 RBIs in 46 games in last year’s pandemic-shortened season. He had three home runs and 11 RBIs in 13 playoff games last year as the Astros came a win shy of reaching the World Series for the second straight season.

He earned $5,555,555 in prorated pay from a $15 million salary as part of a $32 million, two-year deal that included a $2 million signing bonus.

Brantley is a four-time All-Star and a 2014 Silver Slugger award winner. He has a .297 average with 114 homers and 640 RBIs in his career.

