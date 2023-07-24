DENVER (AP) — The NFL indefinitely suspended Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike on Monday for betting on league games during the 2022 season.

Uwazurike, a fourth-round draft pick from Iowa State in 2022 who played in eight games as a rookie, becomes the 10th player this offseason to be suspended for gambling on games or betting on other sports while in NFL locker rooms. He will be eligible to petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024.

“Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously,” the Broncos said in a statement. “The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL’s gambling policy.”

NFL players and personnel are not allowed to gamble while in NFL facilities, disclose any nonpublic NFL information, enter a sportsbook during the NFL season, or maintain any social, business or personal relationships with sports gamblers.

They are permitted to place non-sports wagers at legally operated casinos and horse or dog racing tracks on their personal time, including during the season.

The rules have been in place for years, but the league has cracked down on violators as sports gambling becomes legal in more states.

Former Indianapolis cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, linebacker Rashod Berry and free agent Demetrius Taylor were suspended indefinitely last month for betting on NFL games last year. The Colts waived Rodgers and Berry following their suspensions.

Tennessee offensive tackle Nicholas Petie-Frere was suspended for the first six regular-season games for betting on non-NFL sports at the club facility.

In late April, the league suspended Detroit receivers Jameson Williams, Quintez Cephus, Stanley Berryhill and safety C.J. Moore, and Washington defensive end Shaka Toney for violating the gambling policy.

Last December, New York Jets receivers coach Miles Austin was suspended for a year for betting on non-NFL sports.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season for gambling on NFL games; he was later traded from Atlanta to Jacksonville and eventually reinstated. In November 2019, Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw was suspended for gambling on an NFL game; he has not played in the league since.

The causes for gambling-related suspensions have ranged from players who placed wagers on their own teams while not participating to players who have not abided by the league’s prohibition of betting on non-NFL sports while at the club facility.

