LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jake Paul is teaming up with USA Boxing to put a spotlight on the nation’s top competitors at the Paris Olympics.

Paul announced the partnership Wednesday with the amateur sport’s U.S. governing body. The YouTube star and professional boxer will train with Olympic qualifiers and other fighters at USA Boxing’s home base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, next year, and he will amplify their stardom on his social media channels while advising them on how to build their own followings.

Paul also plans to accompany the U.S. team to the Olympics in July.

“My commitment to boxing is much more than my in-ring accomplishments,” Paul wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I am determined to make my impact outside the ring bigger than anything I do within it. I believe the United States has the best boxers. Let’s put it to the test. Anyone who works hard enough to fight for their country in the most iconic contest has my support.”

The U.S. is the most successful Olympic boxing nation, leading the overall tables with 50 golds and 117 total medals since the sport was introduced in 1904. The current U.S. team is coached by Billy Walsh, who has rebuilt the group into world contenders after a lengthy 21st-century dry spell.

USA Boxing was beset with leadership challenges, poor coaching and the loss of many top medal prospects to the pro sport during its dry spell, but the U.S. team at the Tokyo Games in 2021 won three silver medals and a bronze in the nation’s biggest medal haul since 2000. Claressa Shields remains the only American gold medalist since 2004, however.

Paul’s exposure could be a compelling asset for USA Boxing as it attempts to persuade fighters to compete for their country. Although professional boxers are now allowed to compete in the Olympics, some young fighters jump completely into the pro game instead of enduring the qualifying events and long waits between Olympic cycles.

Joshua Edwards and Morelle McCane, two fighters who already have qualified for Paris, walked out with Paul last week for his fight against Andre August in Orlando, Florida.

“Jake’s mentorship will be a vital resource to the young athletes on Team USA to ensure they capitalize on building brand IP as they get the opportunity to perform on the biggest stage in the world at the most iconic contest in history — the Olympics,” said Mike McAtee, USA Boxing’s executive director.

“USA Boxing athletes pour everything they have into our sport, and very few of them get the chance to compete for their countries,” McAtee added. “We want to make sure our athletes are recognized for this rare and outstanding accomplishment and are able to carry some of that well-deserved brand value with them to the next phases of their personal journeys.”

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/Olympics