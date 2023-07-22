CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson was activated by the Chicago Cubs on Saturday after he had been sidelined by a bruised left heel.

Swanson had two hits and drove in a run in an 8-6 victory over St. Louis in his first big league game since he got hurt during a 4-3 win at Milwaukee on July 5. He is batting .261 with 10 homers and 37 RBIs in 84 games.

“The hitting staff did such a great job of just keeping me in a game-type shape and flow when it comes to the offense,” Swanson said. “You know it was definitely good to be able to start off on a good start.”

The 29-year-old Swanson, who finalized a $177 million, seven-year contract with Chicago in December, played in 160 games in 2021 and 162 games last year in his final season with Atlanta. He said he was going “a little stir crazy” while he was on the 10-day injured list.

“I felt like I was everybody’s honorable assistant,” he said. “I felt like hitting coaches, pitching coaches, like everybody, I felt like I was essentially an assistant coach for the last two weeks, which, it was driving me nuts. I love playing. I love going out there every day.”

Infielder Jared Young was optioned to Triple-A Iowa to make room for Swanson on the roster. Young, 28, is batting .171 with a homer and five RBIs in 13 games with the Cubs this year.

Swanson tested his heel by running the bases. He also has been working in the batting cages to help maintain his timing with his swing.

“I wouldn’t be out there if I didn’t feel like I was able to be a productive baseball player,” Swanson said before the victory over the Cardinals. “Finally got to that point and we’re ready to go.”

Swanson made his big league debut with Atlanta in 2016 and helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series. He hit .277 with 25 homers and a career-best 96 RBIs in his final season with Atlanta.

“Dansby’s really important to our success,” Chicago manager David Ross said, “and his play (has) been missed. … It’s nice to have him back. He’s worked really hard, been itching to get back.”

